KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS E&C 22,700 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 665,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 159,500 DN 7,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,450 DN 110
SKC 102,000 DN 2,000
GS Retail 28,850 UP 200
Ottogi 459,500 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 5,670 DN 60
HtlShilla 77,600 DN 1,500
Hanmi Science 35,600 UP 100
Boryung 11,300 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,500 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,050 0
Shinsegae 216,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 334,500 DN 500
SGBC 45,700 DN 700
Hyosung 76,200 DN 800
DONGSUH 20,900 DN 450
SamsungEng 22,900 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,590 DN 50
SKTelecom 49,300 DN 500
HyundaiElev 29,850 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,500 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 3,005 DN 75
Hanon Systems 8,610 DN 190
SK 203,000 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 23,450 UP 550
Handsome 26,950 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 57,900 DN 1,200
Asiana Airlines 13,050 DN 450
COWAY 56,800 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,800 DN 2,200
IBK 11,000 DN 100
KCC 235,000 DN 3,000
SKBP 74,700 DN 2,900
KT&G 98,200 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 16,600 UP 250
Doosanfc 33,750 UP 550
(MORE)
-
2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
-
(LEAD) Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
N.K. dogs gifted to Moon find new home in Gwangju zoo
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas
-
U.S. cargo airline to build large maintenance facility at Incheon airport
-
(Yonhap Interview) Vietnamese President Phuc vows support for S. Korean businesses to develop 'win-win' economic ties
-
Romance scam ring nabbed for defrauding 31 women
-
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 70,000 for 3rd day amid virus surge worries