KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 December 15, 2022

LG Display 13,900 DN 350
DWEC 4,475 DN 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,450 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 378,000 0
Kangwonland 24,000 DN 400
SAMSUNG CARD 32,550 DN 400
NAVER 182,500 DN 11,000
Kakao 55,300 DN 3,400
CheilWorldwide 23,850 DN 150
LOTTE CONF 124,000 DN 500
KT 36,650 DN 350
NCsoft 434,000 DN 19,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25550 DN800
LOTTE TOUR 12,800 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,400 DN 1,000
COSMAX 65,200 DN 1,600
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 100
KIWOOM 89,700 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,400 DN 200
DSME 19,000 DN 200
HDSINFRA 8,340 DN 90
KumhoPetrochem 140,000 DN 4,000
Mobis 206,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,300 UP 1,300
S-1 64,100 DN 500
ZINUS 37,400 UP 1,850
Hanchem 201,000 DN 7,500
DWS 45,500 DN 300
KEPCO 20,850 UP 50
SamsungSecu 34,800 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 8,180 DN 210
KEPCO KPS 35,200 UP 1,100
LG H&H 689,000 DN 16,000
LGCHEM 643,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 59,100 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 37,700 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,900 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,400 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 88,700 DN 1,200
Celltrion 179,500 DN 2,500
(MORE)

