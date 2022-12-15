KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 13,900 DN 350
DWEC 4,475 DN 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,450 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 378,000 0
Kangwonland 24,000 DN 400
SAMSUNG CARD 32,550 DN 400
NAVER 182,500 DN 11,000
Kakao 55,300 DN 3,400
CheilWorldwide 23,850 DN 150
LOTTE CONF 124,000 DN 500
KT 36,650 DN 350
NCsoft 434,000 DN 19,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25550 DN800
LOTTE TOUR 12,800 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,400 DN 1,000
COSMAX 65,200 DN 1,600
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 100
KIWOOM 89,700 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,400 DN 200
DSME 19,000 DN 200
HDSINFRA 8,340 DN 90
KumhoPetrochem 140,000 DN 4,000
Mobis 206,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,300 UP 1,300
S-1 64,100 DN 500
ZINUS 37,400 UP 1,850
Hanchem 201,000 DN 7,500
DWS 45,500 DN 300
KEPCO 20,850 UP 50
SamsungSecu 34,800 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 8,180 DN 210
KEPCO KPS 35,200 UP 1,100
LG H&H 689,000 DN 16,000
LGCHEM 643,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 59,100 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 37,700 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,900 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,400 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 88,700 DN 1,200
Celltrion 179,500 DN 2,500
(MORE)
-
2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
-
(LEAD) Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
N.K. dogs gifted to Moon find new home in Gwangju zoo
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas
-
U.S. cargo airline to build large maintenance facility at Incheon airport
-
(Yonhap Interview) Vietnamese President Phuc vows support for S. Korean businesses to develop 'win-win' economic ties
-
Romance scam ring nabbed for defrauding 31 women
-
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 70,000 for 3rd day amid virus surge worries