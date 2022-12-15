KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
TKG Huchems 21,400 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 155,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,100 UP 200
KIH 58,600 DN 500
GS 45,650 DN 450
LIG Nex1 90,500 UP 600
Fila Holdings 33,050 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,550 DN 1,600
HANWHA LIFE 2,500 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 130,500 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 12,250 DN 250
SK Innovation 167,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 32,400 UP 1,250
HL MANDO 44,600 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 823,000 DN 14,000
Doosan Bobcat 36,000 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,620 UP 90
Netmarble 50,300 DN 1,700
KRAFTON 179,500 DN 6,000
HD HYUNDAI 65,100 DN 300
ORION 119,000 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,000 DN 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,250 DN 100
BGF Retail 211,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 84,000 DN 400
HDC-OP 10,400 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 363,500 DN 6,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 367,500 DN 5,500
HANILCMT 12,250 DN 200
SKBS 85,600 DN 3,600
WooriFinancialGroup 12,650 DN 150
KakaoBank 26,050 DN 2,650
HYBE 157,500 DN 5,500
SK ie technology 60,800 DN 1,800
LG Energy Solution 486,000 DN 12,500
DL E&C 37,400 DN 850
kakaopay 61,100 DN 6,300
K Car 12,850 UP 50
SKSQUARE 35,300 DN 600
2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
(LEAD) Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
N.K. dogs gifted to Moon find new home in Gwangju zoo
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas
U.S. cargo airline to build large maintenance facility at Incheon airport
(Yonhap Interview) Vietnamese President Phuc vows support for S. Korean businesses to develop 'win-win' economic ties
Romance scam ring nabbed for defrauding 31 women
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 70,000 for 3rd day amid virus surge worries