S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 15, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.640 3.622 +1.8
2-year TB 3.659 3.675 -1.6
3-year TB 3.536 3.530 +0.6
10-year TB 3.380 3.406 -2.6
2-year MSB 3.683 3.675 +0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 5.263 5.272 -0.9
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
(END)
