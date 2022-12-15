Appellate court upholds life sentence for man for murdering ex-girlfriend's mother
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Thursday upheld a life sentence for a 26-year-old man for killing his former girlfriend's mother after having a grudge for reporting rape charges against him.
The Seoul High Court approved a district court's earlier sentence of life imprisonment for Lee Seok-joon for multiple charges, including revenge murder and seriously injuring his ex-girlfriend's younger brother.
Lee was found guilty of stabbing his former girlfriend's 49-year-old mother to death and inflicting serious injuries on her 14-year-old brother at their home in southern Seoul last December.
At the time, Lee was under police investigation for detaining and raping his former girlfriend after her mother reported the case.
Lee committed the murder by impersonating a parcel delivery man after finding out where she lived through an illegal detective agency.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
-
(LEAD) Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
N.K. dogs gifted to Moon find new home in Gwangju zoo
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas
-
U.S. cargo airline to build large maintenance facility at Incheon airport
-
Romance scam ring nabbed for defrauding 31 women
-
(Yonhap Interview) Vietnamese President Phuc vows support for S. Korean businesses to develop 'win-win' economic ties
-
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 70,000 for 3rd day amid virus surge worries