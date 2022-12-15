Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
PM defends proposal to cut corporate tax
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday defended a proposal by the government and the ruling party to lower the corporate tax rate, saying that doing so would give more benefits to self-employed people and small and medium-sized firms.
Han's remarks came as the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) remained deadlocked over next year's state budget, as they have failed to narrow gaps on key sticky issues, including the corporate tax rate.
-----------------
S. Korean economy to worsen next year; gov't to push new growth strategy: finance chief
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said Thursday that the government will push for measures to overcome economic difficulties and promote a new growth engine as the economy is expected to further deteriorate next year.
"The economy is expected to be in bad shape for some time. Major institutions put our growth outlook at about the 1 percent range," Choo said in a meeting presided over by President Yoon Suk-yeol on the government's key policy tasks.
-----------------
Key figure in development scandal being treated after suicide attempt
SUWON, South Korea -- A key figure in a high-profile development scandal is being treated at a hospital after attempting suicide, police said Thursday.
Kim Man-bae, who is standing trial in connection with a corruption-ridden apartment development project in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, tried to kill himself Wednesday, according to police.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares end lower on hawkish Fed tone
SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended lower Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled its plans for additional interest rate hikes next year with the warning of an economic slowdown. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 38.28 points, or 1.60 percent, to close at 2,360.97. Trading volume was light at 366.15 million shares worth 6.03 trillion won (US$4.6 billion), with decliners outstripping gainers 540 to 307.
-----------------
S. Korean groups send 1.2 bln won worth of nutritional goods to N. Korea in aid program: ministry
SEOUL -- Three South Korean civic groups have sent nutritional goods worth 1.2 billion won (US$922,000) to North Korea since September last year under the government's aid program designed to help vulnerable North Koreans, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.
Two shipments of such goods were delivered to the North after the Yoon Suk-yeol administration took office in May, according to the ministry in charge of inter-Korean ties. All of the goods are known to be soybean oil.
-----------------
S. Korean lunar orbiter set to perform 1st lunar orbit insertion maneuver
SEOUL -- South Korea's unmanned space vehicle Danuri will perform its first lunar orbit insertion (LOI) maneuver later this week as a way to enter the orbit around the moon as planned, the science ministry said Thursday.
The LOI is the adjustment process for a space vehicle to lower its speed and commit itself to the gravity of the moon in order to achieve the lunar orbit of 100 kilometer altitude.
-----------------
Romance scam ring nabbed for defrauding 31 women
SEOUL -- A total of 12 foreign nationals have been arrested on charges of defrauding female victims in internet romance schemes, police said Thursday.
The suspects are accused of a wire fraud of 3.7 billion won (US$2.8 million) in total against 31 victims between November of last year and October, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA).
