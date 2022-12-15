(LEAD) 9 injured due to poisoning accident at construction site in Paju: fire authorities
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest tally; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 10 people have been injured from an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning accident at an apartment construction site in Paju, just north of Seoul, fire authorities said Thursday.
A total of nine workers were found injured at the underground site at 4:55 p.m. and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the authorities.
Among them, three were seriously injured. Of those, two had lost consciousness but have now recovered.
Authorities dispatched 38 rescue officials to the scene.
They suspect the accident occurred due to the use of a charcoal heater at the site as the workers were curing concrete.
Authorities initially reported 21 injuries but amended the figure to nine in its latest tally, excluding those with minor smoke inhalation.
