Subway train malfunctions over Han River, leaves 500 stranded for 2 hours

All News 22:27 December 15, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul subway train malfunctioned and stopped over a bridge on the Han River on Thursday, leaving some 500 passengers trapped and stranded for two hours, according to officials.

The Line 1 subway train heading toward Noryangjin Station from Yongsan Station in central Seoul malfunctioned and halted on the Hangang Railroad Bridge at 7:58 p.m.

The state-run Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) is currently towing the train with another railcar. Other rail operations were also affected due to the incident.

This file photo, taken Dec. 1, 2022, shows people waiting for a subway train at Chungmuro Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

