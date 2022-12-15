Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Subway train malfunctions over Han River, leaves 500 stranded for 2 hours

All News 23:22 December 15, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES last 3 paras with more details; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul subway train malfunctioned and stopped over a bridge on the Han River on Thursday, leaving some 500 passengers trapped and stranded for over two hours, according to officials.

The Line 1 subway train heading toward Noryangjin Station from Yongsan Station in central Seoul malfunctioned and halted on the Hangang Railroad Bridge at 7:58 p.m.

The state-run Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) towed the train with another railcar to Noryangjin Station at 10:05 p.m.

Due to the incident, about 50 train operations were delayed by as long as 50 minutes.

A KORAIL official said it plans to investigate the exact cause of the malfunction.

A Seoul subway train moves slowly along the Hangang Railroad Bridge on Dec. 15, 2022. A subway train malfunctioned and halted over the bridge earlier in the night, leaving 500 passengers stranded for over two hours. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#subway train #KORAIL
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!