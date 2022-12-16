Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea claims successful test of 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor' at satellite launching site

All News 06:41 December 16, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has successfully conducted a test to verify the "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" features in developing another "new-type of strategic weapon system," its state media said Friday.

"An important institute under the Academy of Defence Science succeeded in the static firing test of high-thrust solid-fuel motor with a thrust of 140tf, the first of its kind in the country, at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on the morning of Dec. 15.," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language report.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided the test, expressing the expectation that "another new-type of strategic weapon would be made in the shortest span of time," it added.

The KCNA said the aim of the test was to "verify all technical specific features of the high-thrust solid-fuel motor based on the thrust vector controlling technology."

