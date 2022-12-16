Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon says if labor issues politicized, both politics and economy collapse (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gap between benchmark rates of S. Korea, U.S. largest in 22 years (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. benchmark rate in 5 pct range next year; S. Korea's likely to top 3.5 pct (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon says top 3 reforms must be accomplished even if popularity falls (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says top 3 reforms essential, will make them happen by any means (Segye Times)

-- 'Even if unpopular, must complete top 3 reforms in labor, pensions, education' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Fed takes big step, says no rate cut next year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Reform blueprint missing cooperation with opposition (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Without labor reform, both politics and economy will collapse' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to facilitate home-backed loans for owners of multiple homes, lease business operators (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon says top 3 reforms essential, will make them happen even if unpopular (Korea Economic Daily)

