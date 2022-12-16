(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 16)

The PPP has reflected the results of opinion polls in the primary to help overcome the limits of the Yeongnam-based party and extend its base to the rest of the country. But if the party elects its head only through party member votes thanks to the increase in the number of party members, it is not so convincing. A senior official in the presidential office has fueled the controversy by saying that if a presidential aspirant is elected head of the party, it could hamper fair nominations of candidates in the next parliamentary elections. His comment suggests the president's negative perception toward candidates not affiliated with him, such as Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, a former presidential candidate.