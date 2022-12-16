S. Korea backs U.N. human rights resolution on Russian-occupied Crimea
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has voted in favor of a United Nations resolution on the human rights situation in the Russian-occupied Crimea on Thursday (New York time) in a shift of its position on the matter.
The U.N. General Assembly adopted the resolution on the human rights situation in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, in an 82-14 vote with 80 abstentions.
Last month, South Korea abstained from voting at the Third Committee of the General Assembly, citing "political and military-related" elements.
In the end, Seoul decided to vote in favor to "more clearly reveal" its stance on universal values and human rights, according to a foreign ministry official.
