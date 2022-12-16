Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 16, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -2/-11 Sunny 20
Incheon -3/-9 Sunny 20
Suwon -2/-11 Sunny 20
Cheongju -1/-7 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 00/-8 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 00/-13 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 05/-4 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 01/-5 Sunny 20
Gwangju 02/-3 Cloudy 20
Jeju 06/04 Rain 30
Daegu 03/-4 Sunny 20
Busan 06/00 Sunny 20
(END)
