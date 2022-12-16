KOSDAQ 711.33 DN 11.35 points (open)
All News 09:01 December 16, 2022
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
N.K. dogs gifted to Moon find new home in Gwangju zoo
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas
-
U.S. cargo airline to build large maintenance facility at Incheon airport
-
Romance scam ring nabbed for defrauding 31 women
-
(LEAD) Over 10 cm of snow forecast for central regions
-
(Yonhap Interview) Vietnamese President Phuc vows support for S. Korean businesses to develop 'win-win' economic ties