Free agent pitcher Lee Jae-hak re-signs with Dinos
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Free agent pitcher Lee Jae-hak re-signed with the NC Dinos on Friday, staying with the club he's been playing for since 2013.
The Dinos announced Lee, 32, agreed to a two-year deal with an option for a third season. Lee will make 550 million won (US$419,510) in total in 2023 and 2024, and if he meets certain statistical requirements, the option for the third season will be picked up at 350 million won.
Lee was drafted by the Doosan Bears in 2009 but was chosen by the Dinos in their expansion draft in 2011. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2013 by going 10-5 with a 2.88 ERA in 27 appearances.
That remains Lee's best season in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). He reached double figures in wins in each of the next three seasons after the successful rookie campaign but has since struggled to stay relevant.
In 2022, Lee pitched to a pedestrian 4.75 ERA with a 3-8 record in 26 appearances, including 17 starts.
With Lee off the board, six free agents remain unsigned.
