Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Free agent pitcher Lee Jae-hak re-signs with Dinos

All News 10:38 December 16, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Free agent pitcher Lee Jae-hak re-signed with the NC Dinos on Friday, staying with the club he's been playing for since 2013.

The Dinos announced Lee, 32, agreed to a two-year deal with an option for a third season. Lee will make 550 million won (US$419,510) in total in 2023 and 2024, and if he meets certain statistical requirements, the option for the third season will be picked up at 350 million won.

In this file photo from Aug. 3, 2022, Lee Jae-hak of the NC Dinos pitches against the KT Wiz during the top of the eighth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Lee was drafted by the Doosan Bears in 2009 but was chosen by the Dinos in their expansion draft in 2011. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2013 by going 10-5 with a 2.88 ERA in 27 appearances.

That remains Lee's best season in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). He reached double figures in wins in each of the next three seasons after the successful rookie campaign but has since struggled to stay relevant.

In 2022, Lee pitched to a pedestrian 4.75 ERA with a 3-8 record in 26 appearances, including 17 starts.

With Lee off the board, six free agents remain unsigned.

This photo provided by the NC Dinos on Dec. 16, 2022, shows pitcher Lee Jae-hak (R), who re-signed with the Korea Baseball Organization club as a free agent. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#KBO #baseball
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!