Pianist Cho Seong-jin pre-releases single from upcoming Handel album
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Pianist Cho Seong-jin on Friday unveiled a minuet piano single by George Frideric Handel to be included on his upcoming solo album, Universal Music Group said.
The winner of the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition selected "Handel: Suite in B-Flat Major, HWV 434: IV. Minuet" for the pre-release of the official solo album, "The Handel Project," slated for global release in February.
The piece was composed for harpsichord, a popular instrument from the 16th to the 18th century, and was arranged by Wilhelm Kempff for piano.
"I thought this piece was very beautiful, and the kind of music I want to play some day," Cho was quoted as saying in a press release.
The 28-year-old, best known as a Chopin specialist, said he picked Handel for his new project as he has been fond of Baroque composers, including Handel, Jean-Philippe Rameau and Armand-Louis Couperin, since his teenage years.
"Bach is the most famous composer from the Baroque period," he said. "Although Handel's harpsichord suites haven't been much played by contemporary pianists, I discovered the pieces a few years ago and learned about their greatness."
The new album, composed of Handel's three keyboard suites and Johannes Brahms' Handel variations, will be released by Universal Music's classic label, Deutsche Grammophon, on Feb. 3.
Following its release, Cho plans to go on Handel recital tours in eight cities -- Hanover, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Dortmund, London, Milan, Berlin and Vienna -- according to Universal Music.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
N.K. dogs gifted to Moon find new home in Gwangju zoo
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(5th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas
-
(LEAD) N. Korea conducts 'important' test of new strategic weapon: state media
-
U.S. cargo airline to build large maintenance facility at Incheon airport
-
(LEAD) Over 10 cm of snow forecast for central regions
-
Romance scam ring nabbed for defrauding 31 women