The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 December 16, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.25 3.25
1-M 3.46 3.46
2-M 3.71 3.71
3-M 4.03 4.03
6-M 4.45 4.46
12-M 4.52 4.54
(END)
