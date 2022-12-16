2-yr prison term finalized for Air Force officer in sexual harassment case
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Friday finalized a two-year prison sentence for an Air Force officer charged with threatening a female subordinate who suffered sexual harassment not to file a formal complaint.
The 53-year-old warrant officer, surnamed Noh, was charged with threatening and sexually abusing Lee Ye-ram, a 23-year-old female master sergeant affiliated with the Air Force's 20th Fighter Wing.
Lee took her own life in May 2021, two months after she filed a complaint of being molested by a male superior of the same rank.
After receiving the initial report on the case, Noh allegedly cajoled and threatened her not to file a formal complaint. Noh was also accused of sexually harassing her during a group meeting in 2020.
A military court initially sentenced Noh to two years behind bars, recognizing he cajoled her not to make a formal complaint. The court, however, rejected other charges of threatening or sexually abusing her.
An appellate court upheld the two-year sentence, and the top court finalized the verdict Friday.
