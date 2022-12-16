Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2-yr prison term finalized for Air Force officer in sexual harassment case

All News 13:29 December 16, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Friday finalized a two-year prison sentence for an Air Force officer charged with threatening a female subordinate who suffered sexual harassment not to file a formal complaint.

The 53-year-old warrant officer, surnamed Noh, was charged with threatening and sexually abusing Lee Ye-ram, a 23-year-old female master sergeant affiliated with the Air Force's 20th Fighter Wing.

Lee took her own life in May 2021, two months after she filed a complaint of being molested by a male superior of the same rank.

After receiving the initial report on the case, Noh allegedly cajoled and threatened her not to file a formal complaint. Noh was also accused of sexually harassing her during a group meeting in 2020.

A military court initially sentenced Noh to two years behind bars, recognizing he cajoled her not to make a formal complaint. The court, however, rejected other charges of threatening or sexually abusing her.

An appellate court upheld the two-year sentence, and the top court finalized the verdict Friday.

This photo shows a 53-year-old Air Force warrant officer (C), surnamed Noh, accused of threatening a female subordinate who suffered sexual harassment not to file a formal complaint. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military sexual violence
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!