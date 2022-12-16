Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
S. Korean groups send 1.2 bln won worth of nutritional goods to N. Korea in aid program: ministry
SEOUL -- Three South Korean civic groups have sent nutritional goods worth 1.2 billion won (US$922,000) to North Korea since September last year under the government's aid program designed to help vulnerable North Koreans, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.
Two shipments of such goods were delivered to the North after the Yoon Suk-yeol administration took office in May, according to the ministry in charge of inter-Korean ties. All of the goods are known to be soybean oil.
Unification minister vows efforts to resume inter-Korean contact next year
GANGHWA, South Korea -- South Korea will continue to persuade North Korea to stop its military provocations, while making efforts to resume inter-Korean contact next year, Seoul's top point man on unification said Tuesday.
Unification Minister Kwon Young-se made the remarks during his year-end press conference on Ganghwa Island in Incheon, around 30 kilometers west of Seoul, as North Korea has ramped up its weapon tests this year, refusing to have dialogue with the South and the United States.
