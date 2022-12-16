Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Dec. 12 -- U.S. has 'strong support' from majority of UNSC members against N.K. provocations: mission
13 -- Unification minister vows efforts to resume inter-Korean contact next year
14 -- U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
15 -- U.N. General Assembly passes N. Korean human rights resolution for 18th consecutive year
S. Korean groups send 1.2 bln won worth of nutritional goods to N. Korea in aid program: ministry
16 -- N. Korea claims successful test of 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor' at satellite launching site
(END)
