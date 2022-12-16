Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 December 16, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Dec. 12 -- U.S. has 'strong support' from majority of UNSC members against N.K. provocations: mission

13 -- Unification minister vows efforts to resume inter-Korean contact next year

14 -- U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea

15 -- U.N. General Assembly passes N. Korean human rights resolution for 18th consecutive year

S. Korean groups send 1.2 bln won worth of nutritional goods to N. Korea in aid program: ministry

16 -- N. Korea claims successful test of 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor' at satellite launching site
(END)

Keywords
#NK-chronology
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!