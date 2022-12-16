Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 December 16, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

DongkukStlMill 12,150 DN 400
Hanwha 27,950 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 214,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,900 DN 500
Kogas 36,700 UP 1,950
SK hynix 78,400 DN 1,800
CJ 80,700 UP 700
HyundaiEng&Const 35,700 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,550 DN 300
DB HiTek 40,550 DN 700
Youngpoong 661,000 DN 10,000
LX INT 39,750 DN 500
KPIC 154,500 DN 5,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 667,000 UP 2,000
GS Retail 28,500 DN 350
Ottogi 457,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,410 DN 40
SKC 101,500 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 64,700 UP 800
SLCORP 24,900 DN 50
Yuhan 59,400 DN 300
SamsungElec 59,500 UP 200
NHIS 9,470 DN 50
DongwonInd 48,700 DN 400
LS 71,700 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES118500 UP2500
GC Corp 139,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 22,250 DN 450
DL E&C 36,600 DN 800
kakaopay 61,400 UP 300
F&F 140,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 44,550 UP 200
SKSQUARE 35,100 DN 200
LG Energy Solution 485,500 DN 500
KCC 231,000 DN 4,000
SKBP 73,700 DN 1,000
AmoreG 34,000 UP 1,150
HyundaiMtr 162,500 UP 500
K Car 13,250 UP 400
MERITZ SECU 5,780 UP 110
(MORE)

