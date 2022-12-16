KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HtlShilla 80,100 UP 2,500
Hanmi Science 35,600 0
KSOE 72,800 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 140,000 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,600 UP 1,200
MS IND 16,350 DN 150
Doosanfc 32,550 DN 1,200
Doosan Enerbility 16,200 DN 400
HYBE 164,000 UP 6,500
SK ie technology 60,300 DN 500
KakaoBank 26,000 DN 50
Doosan Bobcat 36,150 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,540 DN 80
Netmarble 50,300 0
KRAFTON 183,500 UP 4,000
HD HYUNDAI 64,900 DN 200
ORION 119,500 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,700 DN 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,100 DN 150
LOTTE CONF 122,000 DN 2,000
CheilWorldwide 23,750 DN 100
BGF Retail 206,500 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 82,500 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 10,250 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 350,500 DN 13,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 359,000 DN 8,500
HANILCMT 12,200 DN 50
SKBS 85,500 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,850 UP 200
TaekwangInd 746,000 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,020 UP 30
KAL 24,700 DN 150
LG Corp. 80,000 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 188,500 UP 500
Boryung 10,900 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,700 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,900 DN 1,150
Shinsegae 213,000 DN 3,000
TaihanElecWire 1,615 DN 40
Hyundai M&F INS 30,300 UP 550
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
N.K. dogs gifted to Moon find new home in Gwangju zoo
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea conducts 'important' test of new strategic weapon: state media
-
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas
-
(LEAD) Over 10 cm of snow forecast for central regions
-
(LEAD) Subway train malfunctions over Han River, leaves 500 stranded for 2 hours
-
S. Korea draws up unmanned defense system development plan