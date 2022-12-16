KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Daesang 21,400 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,105 UP 30
ORION Holdings 15,700 UP 350
Nongshim 334,500 0
SGBC 45,050 DN 650
Hyosung 75,300 DN 900
LOTTE 32,350 UP 200
GCH Corp 18,050 DN 150
LotteChilsung 167,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,080 UP 30
POSCO Holdings 279,000 DN 4,500
Handsome 26,900 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 58,400 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 13,300 UP 250
COWAY 56,200 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,500 UP 700
IBK 10,900 DN 100
DONGSUH 20,600 DN 300
SamsungEng 22,550 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 0
PanOcean 5,880 UP 290
SAMSUNG CARD 32,500 DN 50
KT 36,300 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25550 0
LOTTE TOUR 12,900 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,700 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,200 DN 200
DOOSAN 85,400 DN 600
DL 61,800 DN 1,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,800 UP 250
KIA CORP. 64,100 0
S-Oil 88,300 UP 200
OCI 90,800 DN 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 87,100 UP 600
LS ELECTRIC 56,500 DN 300
KorZinc 596,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,160 UP 20
IS DONGSEO 29,250 DN 600
LG Innotek 280,500 DN 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 166,500 DN 3,000
