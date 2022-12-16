KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HMM 21,800 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 54,600 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 139,500 DN 500
Mobis 206,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,500 DN 800
S-1 62,100 DN 2,000
Hanchem 197,500 DN 3,500
DWS 44,400 DN 1,100
ZINUS 37,700 UP 300
KEPCO 21,650 UP 800
SamsungSecu 34,300 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 8,060 DN 120
SKTelecom 48,800 DN 500
HyundaiElev 28,700 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG SDS 125,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,300 DN 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 3,040 UP 35
Hanon Systems 8,670 UP 60
SK 203,500 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 23,350 DN 100
KT&G 97,500 DN 700
LG Display 13,400 DN 500
Kangwonland 23,950 DN 50
NAVER 180,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 54,400 DN 900
NCsoft 438,500 UP 4,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,400 0
COSMAX 66,600 UP 1,400
KIWOOM 89,100 DN 600
DSME 18,850 DN 150
HDSINFRA 8,250 DN 90
DWEC 4,375 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,800 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 376,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 35,300 UP 100
LG H&H 693,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 645,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 58,800 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 37,450 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,100 DN 800
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
N.K. dogs gifted to Moon find new home in Gwangju zoo
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea conducts 'important' test of new strategic weapon: state media
-
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas
-
(LEAD) Over 10 cm of snow forecast for central regions
-
(LEAD) Subway train malfunctions over Han River, leaves 500 stranded for 2 hours
-
S. Korea draws up unmanned defense system development plan