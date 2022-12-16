Students activists nabbed for trespassing at ruling party headquarters
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Six university students affiliated with a progressive group were arrested Friday for trespassing at the headquarters of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), police said.
The members of the Korean University Progressive Union were caught at the site for illegally entering the PPP head office, located in Yeouido in Seoul, around 1 p.m., according to police.
The students were demanding talks with PPP chief Rep. Chung Jin-suk, police said.
The union earlier released a statement, urging the dissolution of the PPP for disrupting a special committee in charge of a parliamentary investigation into the Itaewon tragedy that killed 158 people.
The PPP members of the committee offered to leave the committee in protest, shortly after the National Assembly, led by the main opposition Democratic Party, passed a motion calling for the dismissal of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.
sje@yna.co.kr
-
(LEAD) Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
N.K. dogs gifted to Moon find new home in Gwangju zoo
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea conducts 'important' test of new strategic weapon: state media
-
(LEAD) Subway train malfunctions over Han River, leaves 500 stranded for 2 hours
-
(LEAD) Over 10 cm of snow forecast for central regions
-
S. Korea draws up unmanned defense system development plan
-
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas