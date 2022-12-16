S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 16, 2022
All News 16:45 December 16, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.659 3.640 +1.9
2-year TB 3.669 3.659 +1.0
3-year TB 3.539 3.536 +0.3
10-year TB 3.360 3.380 -2.0
2-year MSB 3.694 3.683 +1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 5.227 5.263 -3.6
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case
-
N.K. dogs gifted to Moon find new home in Gwangju zoo
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea conducts 'important' test of new strategic weapon: state media
-
(LEAD) Subway train malfunctions over Han River, leaves 500 stranded for 2 hours
-
(LEAD) Over 10 cm of snow forecast for central regions
-
S. Korea draws up unmanned defense system development plan
-
Heavy snowfall forecast to hit S. Korea's capital, central areas