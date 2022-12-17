(LEAD) N. Korea continues to develop military capabilities that pose threat to U.S. and allies: Kirby
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks from a state department spokesman in last 4 paras; ADDS photos)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continues to develop military capabilities that pose serious threats to the peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the Northeast Asian region, a White House official said Friday.
John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, made the remark after North Korea said its leader Kim Jong-un inspected the successful static firing test of a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" for missiles.
"Again, Mr. Kim continues to pursue military capabilities that pose a threat to the region, to the peninsula, to our allies and partners, to our national security interests," Kirby said when asked about the North's weapons development efforts.
"And that's why we are going to continue to work with Japan and South Korea. (That) is why we are continuing our force presence and our exercises and training on the peninsula and in the region. And it's why we have worked to improve our own intelligence collection capabilities in and around the Korean Peninsula," he added, speaking in a virtual press briefing.
The North Korean report of its latest weapons development test comes after Pyongyang fired 63 ballistic missiles this year, setting a new record that far exceeds its previous annual record of 25.
Kirby reiterated U.S. commitment to engaging with North Korea.
"We again restate our offer to sit down, without preconditions, with Mr. Kim," he said, referring to the North Korean leader.
"We urge him to accept that offer, again without preconditions, so that we can try to find a diplomatic path forward to the denuclearization of the peninsula," he added.
The state department declined to comment directly on the North's latest weapons test, but highlighted the need to hold North Korea accountable for its unprecedented number of missile tests this year.
"We have been very clear over the course of this administration that have condemned numerous provocations by the DPRK, including various ballistic missile launches, including ICBM missile tests," Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the state department, said in a daily press briefing.
"And we continue to call on the international community to aid in holding the DPRK accountable," he added.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea conducts 'important' test of new strategic weapon: state media
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested high-thrust solid-fuel engine to develop new strategic weapon
-
(LEAD) Subway train malfunctions over Han River, leaves 500 stranded for 2 hours
-
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases above 60,000 for 4th day amid virus surge worries
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show