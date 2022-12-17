Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

December 17, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-8 Snow 60

Incheon -4/-8 Snow 60

Suwon -3/-10 Snow 60

Cheongju -1/-7 Snow 60

Daejeon -1/-7 Snow 60

Chuncheon -2/-12 Sunny 30

Gangneung 02/-4 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 01/-5 Snow 70

Gwangju 02/-3 Sleet 70

Jeju 06/04 Sleet 80

Daegu 02/-4 Sunny 60

Busan 05/-1 Sunny 20

