Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:13 December 17, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -3/-8 Snow 60
Incheon -4/-8 Snow 60
Suwon -3/-10 Snow 60
Cheongju -1/-7 Snow 60
Daejeon -1/-7 Snow 60
Chuncheon -2/-12 Sunny 30
Gangneung 02/-4 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 01/-5 Snow 70
Gwangju 02/-3 Sleet 70
Jeju 06/04 Sleet 80
Daegu 02/-4 Sunny 60
Busan 05/-1 Sunny 20
(END)
