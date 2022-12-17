Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'We will remember you' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- The worst real estate market freeze; deposits unreturned, transactions drop (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea develops solid-fuel rocket engine; ICBM to launch in seconds (Donga Ilbo)
-- Japan proclaims 'counterstrike capabilities,' allowing enemy strikes (Segye Times)
-- State-run companies increased hiring even when operating profit fell 61 pct (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Japan declares possession of 'enemy strike capabilities' as N. Korea tests ICBM engine (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- The worker's right to work safely (Hankyoreh)
-- Japan's counterstrike capabilities a signal of becoming a military power (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hyundai Motor says to reconsider economic feasibility of Georgia plant over U.S. IRA (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Industry minister expresses intention to take part in Chip 4 alliance talks (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea conducts 'important' test of new strategic weapon: state media
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it tested high-thrust solid-fuel engine to develop new strategic weapon
-
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases above 60,000 for 4th day amid virus surge worries
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
N. Korea seems to be prepping military parade in Pyongyang: Seoul official