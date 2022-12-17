Heavy snow advisories issued for western parts of S. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The weather agency issued heavy snow advisories Saturday for Incheon, Daejeon and many other western parts of the country.
The interior ministry also raised the disaster alert level to "caution," the third highest in the four-tier system, as of 7 a.m.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast 5 to 15 centimeters of snow will fall in western parts of South Chungcheong and North and South Jeolla provinces Saturday.
Jeju Island and coastal areas of North and South Jeolla provinces were forecast to receive more than 20 cm of snow.
Incheon, southern parts of Gyeonggi Province and North Chungcheong Province will see 1-5 cm of snow, and Seoul and northern parts of Gyeonggi Province will get up to 1 cm, the KMA said.
The agency issued heavy snow advisories for Incheon, Daejeon, Gwangju, Sejong, South Chungcheong, South Jeolla, North Jeolla and mountainous areas of Jeju Island.
The nation was also gripped by a cold wave with temperatures in the morning recording minus 8.4 C in Seoul, minus 7 C in Incheon, minus 6 C in Daejeon, and zero C in Busan.
Daily highs were expected to range between minus 5 C and 5 C.
