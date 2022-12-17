Avatar sequel surpasses 1 mln viewers within 3 days of release
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Walt Disney Co.'s "Avatar: The Way of Water" has surpassed 1 million cumulative viewers in South Korea within three days of its release, data showed Saturday.
James Cameron's sequel to his 2009 sci-fi epic had its world premiere in the country Wednesday.
The movie had recorded a total of 1.06 million admissions as of Friday, according to data from the Korean Film Council. It drew 359,000 moviegoers on the first day, 291,000 Thursday and 414,000 Friday.
The original "Avatar" is the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.9 billion in global ticket sales. It attracted 13.6 million moviegoers in South Korea to become the most-viewed foreign movie released here.
