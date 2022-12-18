Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 18, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -6/-13 Cloudy 10
Incheon -6/-12 Sunny 20
Suwon -6/-15 Sunny 30
Cheongju -5/-12 Sunny 60
Daejeon -4/-13 Sunny 60
Chuncheon -5/-17 Sunny 0
Gangneung -1/-9 Sunny 0
Jeonju -3/-10 Snow 60
Gwangju -1/-6 Snow 60
Jeju 04/00 Snow 80
Daegu -1/-10 Sunny 20
Busan 02/-6 Cloudy 10
