Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 18, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -6/-13 Cloudy 10

Incheon -6/-12 Sunny 20

Suwon -6/-15 Sunny 30

Cheongju -5/-12 Sunny 60

Daejeon -4/-13 Sunny 60

Chuncheon -5/-17 Sunny 0

Gangneung -1/-9 Sunny 0

Jeonju -3/-10 Snow 60

Gwangju -1/-6 Snow 60

Jeju 04/00 Snow 80

Daegu -1/-10 Sunny 20

Busan 02/-6 Cloudy 10

