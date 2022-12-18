Hyundai IONIQ 5, Santa Fe win Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Sunday the IONIQ 5 all-electric model and the Santa Fe SUV have received three awards in the 2023 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards.
The IONIQ 5 beat its rivals in two categories, winning the Electric Vehicle segment and the New Model segment. The Santa Fe won in the Two-Row Midsize SUV segment, the company said in a statement.
The Best Buy Awards are based on expert vehicle evaluation and testing of nearly every new vehicle available. The overall process includes an analysis of vehicle-related data such as vehicle transaction prices, five-year cost-to-own data, consumer reviews, and retail sales information, it said.
"The goal for the IONIQ 5 was to exceed our customers' expectations when compared with a similar ICE powered SUV. IONIQ 5's design, ultra-fast charging, spacious interior and driving range of more than 300 miles does just that," Ricky Lao, director in charge of product planning at Hyundai Motor North America, said in the statement.
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea protests Japan's new security document laying claim to Dokdo
-
Heavy snow advisories issued for western parts of S. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea continues to develop military capabilities that pose threat to U.S. and allies: Kirby
-
(3rd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea