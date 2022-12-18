Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korea military

All News 11:31 December 18, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea, the South Korean military said Sunday, the latest in a series of launches that raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch without elaborating.

The latest launch came a month after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea fires an intercontinental ballistic missile, in this file photo released by its state media on Nov. 19, 2022. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

