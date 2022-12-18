Samsung, BMW chiefs discuss ways to strengthen battery partnership
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The heads of South Korea's biggest conglomerate Samsung Group and German carmaker BMW Group discussed ways to strengthen their battery business partnership, Samsung said Sunday.
Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong met with BMW Group Chief Executive Oliver Zipse at the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, just west of Seoul, on Saturday for a reinforced partnership in the car battery business, according to Samsung Electronics Co.
Lee also serves as executive chairman of the South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics.
In the driving center, BMW held a ceremony to deliver 10 all-electric i7 sedans equipped with Samsung SDI Co.'s Gen5 prismatic batteries for Samsung Group executives, the statement said.
The BMW CEO said Samsung is one of its important partners in its electrification push and it is meaningful for Samsung executives to be with the BMW i7.
Samsung SDI has supplied car batteries for BMW's i3 plug-in hybrid, i8 plug-in hybrid Roadster, iX all-electric SUV, and i4 pure electric Gran Coupe models since 2013.
