Nat'l team goalkeeper Song Bum-keun joins Japanese club
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean international goalkeeper Song Bum-keun is taking his talent to Japan.
Shonan Bellmare of the top-flight J1 League announced their acquisition of the 25-year-old custodian on Sunday.
Song has been playing for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the top South Korean competition, K League 1, since his professional debut in 2018. Song backstopped them to four consecutive league titles from 2018 to 2021 and also helped them lift the FA Cup trophies in 2020 and 2022.
Internationally, Song won the 2018 Asian Games gold medal for the under-23 national team. He made his senior international debut in July this year at the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship after getting called up as third-string goalkeeper on a few previous occasions.
Song was a member of the 26-man South Korean squad at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar but did not take the field.
Shonan Bellmare finished the 2022 season in 12th place among 18 clubs with 41 points in 34 matches. They scored 31 goals and allowed 39 goals.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea protests Japan's new security document laying claim to Dokdo
-
S. Korean, U.S. Navy SEALs hold bilateral exercise
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korea military