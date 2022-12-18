Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Nat'l team goalkeeper Song Bum-keun joins Japanese club

All News 14:01 December 18, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean international goalkeeper Song Bum-keun is taking his talent to Japan.

Shonan Bellmare of the top-flight J1 League announced their acquisition of the 25-year-old custodian on Sunday.

This image captured from Shonan Bellmare's official Twitter page on Dec. 18, 2022, shows the J1 League club's new South Korean goalkeeper, Song Bum-keun. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Song has been playing for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the top South Korean competition, K League 1, since his professional debut in 2018. Song backstopped them to four consecutive league titles from 2018 to 2021 and also helped them lift the FA Cup trophies in 2020 and 2022.

Internationally, Song won the 2018 Asian Games gold medal for the under-23 national team. He made his senior international debut in July this year at the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship after getting called up as third-string goalkeeper on a few previous occasions.

Song was a member of the 26-man South Korean squad at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar but did not take the field.

Shonan Bellmare finished the 2022 season in 12th place among 18 clubs with 41 points in 34 matches. They scored 31 goals and allowed 39 goals.

In this file photo from Nov. 14, 2022, South Korean goalkeeper Song Bum-keun trains for the FIFA World Cup at Al Egla Training Site in Doha. (Yonhap)

