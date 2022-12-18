PM urges parties to promptly pass budget bill
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called Sunday for a prompt passing of the 2023 budget plan, saying the parliamentary standoff between the rival parties will only exacerbate a "grave" economic situation.
"It's extremely unfortunate that the first budget plan by the Yoon Suk-yeol administration hasn't passed long after the legal deadline," Han said at the start of a policy consultation meeting with representatives from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and government officials. The deadline for the bill had been set for Dec. 2.
"Major institutions are lowering growth forecast for next year," Han added. "Considering this grave situation, I expect ruling and opposition parties to work together to quickly pass the budget bill and help revitalize our economy and stabilize people's livelihood."
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea protests Japan's new security document laying claim to Dokdo
-
S. Korean, U.S. Navy SEALs hold bilateral exercise
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korea military