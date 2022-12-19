Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite

All News 06:27 December 19, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has conducted an "important final-stage" test at its rocket launching facility on putting a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit, with a plan to complete preparations for the project by April next year, according to its state media Monday.

The test was conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Sunday mainly to "evaluate the capabilities of satellite photography and data transmission system and ground control system," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The country fired a vehicle carrying a "test-piece satellite" at a lofted angle to an altitude of 500 kilometers, an unnamed spokesperson at the National Aerospace Development Administration said in a statement carried by the KCNA.

North Korea will "finish the preparations for the first military reconnaissance satellite by April, 2023," the official said, adding the results of the test were immediately reported to the central military committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday it detected the launches of two medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBM) into the East Sea. The missiles, fired at steep angles, flew some 500 kilometers, it added.

