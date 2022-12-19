(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 19)

In the meantime, Japan made public a security document on the Self-Defense Forces having ability to counterattack enemy bases by doubling the defense budget within five years from now. Japan seeks to strike back the very origin of enemy missile attacks when the country is attacked from outside. To achieve the goal, Tokyo plans to buy 500 U.S. Tomahawk missiles with the shooting range of 1,250 kilometers (777 miles). If Japan raises defense budget up to two percent of its GDP, its defense expenditure will be the third largest in the world, following the U.S. and China.