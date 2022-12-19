Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:07 December 19, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-11 Cloudy 20

Incheon -3/-10 Cloudy 30

Suwon -2/-12 Cloudy 30

Cheongju -1/-10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 01/-11 Sunny 20

Chuncheon -2/-15 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 02/-8 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/-7 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 04/-5 Snow 10

Jeju 09/04 Sleet 30

Daegu 03/-8 Cloudy 20

Busan 06/-4 Sunny 10

