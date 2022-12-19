JTBC drama 'Reborn Rich' achieves its highest viewership rating of 25 pct
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Local cable channel JTBC's corporate drama "Reborn Rich" hit a viewership rating of 24.9 percent with its 14th episode aired Sunday, surpassing its previous high, according to Nielsen Ratings Korea on Monday.
The latest figure marked the best rating for the Friday-to-Sunday show and the second highest for any JTBC drama, following "The World of Married" (2020) with 28.4 percent.
The drama starring top actor Song Joong-ki began with a 6.1 percent rating on Nov. 18 and continued its upward march to score 21.1 percent on Dec. 11, becoming the first Korean drama to surpass the 20 percent mark this year.
Based on the web-based novel by San Kyung and a webtoon of the same Korean title translated as "The Youngest Son of a Chaebol Family," the fantasy corporate drama follows Yoon Hyun-woo (played by Song), who was loyal to a wealthy family before being murdered and then seeks a different life when he's reborn as the youngest son of the family.
Chaebol refer to South Korea's family-run conglomerates.
Also available on Netflix, Disney+ and Rakuten Viki, the drama has topped streaming charts in Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and other Asian countries over the past week.
The last two episodes will be aired Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 medium-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korea military
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents
-
S. Korea's 5 major banks offer voluntary retirement program to 2,400 workers
-
S. Korean, U.S. Navy SEALs hold bilateral exercise