List of foreign buyers of Korean cultural assets in 1930s-50s unveiled

Mattielli is known to Koreans for his role in the repatriation of an 18th-century Korean Buddhist painting, stolen about 50 years ago, to South Korea in 2016. The painting, called "Obuldo" in Korean, a depiction of the Five Buddhas, was stolen from Songgwang Temple in Suncheon, 415 kilometers southwest of Seoul, in the early 1970s.