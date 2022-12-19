(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
(ATTN: UPDATES with lawmaker's remarks in paras 8-10)
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) decided Monday to elect its new leader only by a vote of party members without including public opinion polls.
The party decided to revise the current party rules that call for selecting the party's chairman based on a weight of 30 percent of public opinion poll results and 70 percent of ballots cast by party members.
It also decided to hold a run-off vote if the winner fails to win a majority.
"The emergency committee reached a consensus that it would be in accordance with party democracy to allow party members, who share political views with the party leadership, to directly vote," PPP leader Chung Jin-suk said in a briefing.
The revision is expected to go into effect in the party's national convention slated for early March when the incumbent interim leadership led by Chung expires.
Chung said the change will prevent unnecessary confusion coming from public opinion polls and encourage candidates to do their best to win support from party members.
Critics have protested against the revision though, claiming it will only benefit lawmakers close to President Yoon Suk-yeol and dismiss the public's opinion of the party.
Former four-time lawmaker Yoo Seong-min strongly protested against the revision, claiming it is aimed at excluding him in the chairmanship race.
Yoo is considered a potential candidate in the election. He earlier competed in the PPP's presidential primary that was eventually won by President Yoon.
"The president and his close aides took this extreme measure just to get rid of me," Yoo said on a TV show.
Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, who is expected to run for the chairmanship, questioned whether the revision had to be hastily carried out and urged the party leadership to reconsider the decision.
But pro-Yoon lawmaker Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, also considered a key candidate, anticipated that the new rules will better reflect the opinion of party members.
"Party members will pick their party leader. The consequence will then be judged by the people," he said in a KBS radio interview.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
-
S. Korea's 5 major banks offer voluntary retirement program to 2,400 workers
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 medium-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korea military
-
S. Korea to extend tax cut on fuel for 4 months
-
Two planes clip wings at Incheon Int'l Airport; no injuries reported