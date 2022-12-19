Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
SEOUL -- North Korea has conducted an "important final-stage" test at its rocket launching facility on putting a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit, with a plan to complete preparations for the project by April next year, according to its state media Monday.
The test was conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Sunday mainly to "evaluate the capabilities of satellite photography and data transmission system and ground control system," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 27,000; indoor mask rule at stake
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 27,000 on Monday, rising from a week earlier, in a moderate virus uptrend that adds to uncertainty over the government's push to lift the indoor mask-wearing rule by early next year.
The country reported 26,622 new COVID-19 infections, including 81 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 28,214,915, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.1 pct: poll
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose to 41.1 percent, breaking through the 40 percent threshold for the first time since June, a poll showed Monday.
The positive assessment of Yoon's performance added 2.7 percentage points from the previous week, while the negative assessment slipped 2 percentage points to 56.8 percent, according to the Realmeter survey of 2,509 people aged 18 and older from Monday to Friday last week.
-----------------
S. Korea's lunar orbiter Danuri succeeds 1st lunar orbit insertion maneuver
SEOUL -- South Korea's unmanned space vehicle Danuri has successfully performed its first lunar orbit insertion (LOI) maneuver, the initial step to enter the orbit of the moon, the state space research center said Monday.
The unmanned space vehicle, which carried out the LOI maneuver at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, carried out its mission to lower its speed from about 8,000 kilometers per hour to 7,500 kph on Monday, according to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).
-----------------
'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops box office in first weekend
SEOUL -- James Cameron's sequel to his 2009 sci-fi blockbuster, "Avatar: The Way of Water", topped the box office in South Korea during its opening weekend, data showed Monday.
"Avatar 2" registered 2.03 million admissions from Friday to Sunday, accounting for 83.7 percent of the overall ticket sales over the period, according to the data from the Korea Film Council (KOFIC).
-----------------
SK chairman's wife appeals divorce ruling, demanding larger share of assets
SEOUL -- Roh So-young, wife of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, on Monday filed an appeal against a court's divorce ruling early this month, demanding half of Chey's stake in the group's holding company.
The Seoul Family Court on Dec. 6 approved a divorce between Chey and Roh after 34 years of marriage, ordering the SK chairman to pay 66.5 billion won (US$51.21 million) in property division and an alimony of 100 million won.
-----------------
Gov't, ruling party pledge to raise per-capita GDP to $40,000 by 2027
SEOUL -- The government and the ruling party vowed Monday to execute their economic policy with an aim to achieve per-capital gross domestic product (GDP) of US$40,000 by 2027, the final year of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's five-year term.
"The party and the government shared views that after overcoming an imminent crisis, which would be the key issue for next year's economic policy, reaching a per-capita GDP of $40,000 by the final year of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration will be our vision," Rep. Sung Il-jong, chief policymaker of the People Power Party (PPP), said in a briefing following a policy consultation meeting on the government's 2023 economic policy.
-----------------
S. Korea's sea level rises nearly 10 centimeters over 33 years
SEOUL -- The sea level of South Korea rose nearly 10 centimeters over the past 33 years as a result of climate change, government data showed Monday.
The country's average coastal surface height grew 9.9 cm between 1989 and 2021, with the yearly average coming to 3.01 milometers, according to the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency.
-----------------
S. Korea develops air-to-ground guided missile for light armed helicopter
SEOUL -- South Korea has successfully completed a 180 billion-won (US$138 million) project to develop an air-to-ground guided missile to be fitted on a homegrown light armed helicopter (LAH), the state arms procurement agency said Monday.
The missile, named Cheongeom, passed a combat suitability assessment on Dec. 12, capping more than seven years of development efforts led by the state-run Agency for Defense Development, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
-----------------
S. Korea to extend tax cut on fuel for 4 months
SEJONG -- South Korea plans to extend the consumption tax cut scheme on fuel set to expire this month, through April 2023, the finance ministry said Monday, although the discount for gasoline will be adjusted in sync with stabilizing market prices.
South Korea has been offering a 37-percent discount for consumption of fuel since July to cope with the hike in global energy prices.
-----------------
S. Korea's export growth to drop to zero-pct range in 2023: poll
SEOUL -- South Korea's export growth is expected to fall to the zero-percent range in 2023 amid high raw material prices and slowing major economies, a poll showed Monday.
The survey of 150 companies in the country's 12 key export industries showed overseas shipments are forecast to expand 0.5 percent in the coming year from 2022.
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Assembly speaker voices concerns over U.S. inflation reduction act to biz lobbies
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 medium-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korea military
-
S. Korea's 5 major banks offer voluntary retirement program to 2,400 workers
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents