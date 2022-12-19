'Phantom,' spy thriller set in Japanese colonial-era Korea, says director

Lee plays Park Cha-gyeong, who is in charge of recording coded messages at the police's communications department, while Park So-dam's character is Yuriko, a secretary of a high-ranking official within the colonial government. Seo's is Mr. Cheon who works for the same department as a cryptographer. Park Hae-soo of Netflix's megahit series "Squid Game" rounds out the cast as Kaito, who is the mastermind behind the Japanese operation to catch the spy as the chief security guard of the new resident-general of Korea.