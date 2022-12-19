Opposition parties push ahead with parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Opposition parties approved the schedule and list of witnesses for a parliamentary probe into the Itaewon crowd surge Monday as the ruling People Power Party boycotted the investigation in protest of what it claims is foul play.
The main opposition Democratic Party and two minor parties -- the Justice Party and the Basic Income Party -- approved the investigation plan that includes two on-site probes, two rounds of reporting sessions by related institutions and three days of hearing.
The ruling PPP stayed away from the special committee in charge of the probe, claiming that the opposition violated an agreement to deal first with the national budget before launching the parliamentary investigation in earnest.
Eighty-nine witnesses were also chosen, including Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun, as well as Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Yongsan Ward office chief Park Hee-young.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was not included.
As part of the on-site investigations, the committee members plan to visit Itaewon Police Station, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and Seoul City Hall on Wednesday. On Friday, they plan to visit the Yongsan Ward Office and the Interior Ministry.
Institutions subject to two rounds of reporting sessions include the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office, Seoul City Hall, the Yongsan Ward Office, Yongsan Fire Station, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the Yongsan Police Station.
The hearings are set for Jan. 2, Jan. 4, and Jan. 6.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 medium-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korea military
-
S. Korea's 5 major banks offer voluntary retirement program to 2,400 workers
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents