Actress Kim Sae-ron indicted on DUI charges
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Actress Kim Sae-ron was indicted without detention Monday on charges of driving under the influence in May, judicial officials said.
Kim, 22, has been under investigation after she crashed her car into a guard rail and trees lining the street while driving under the influence in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, on May 18. In particular, her crash into a transformer cut off electricity to 57 stores in the area.
Kim's blood alcohol level was measured at more than 0.2 percent at that time, far exceeding the license revocation level of 0.08 percent.
Police transferred Kim's case to the prosecution on June 28, and prosecutors decided on her indictment after nearly six months.
A passenger in his or her 20s who was riding in Kim's car at the time was also indicted without detention on charges of assisting her DUI.
Kim debuted as a child actor and has appeared in movies that include "The Man from Nowhere," "Neighbors" and "Barbie," and dramas, such as "The Queen's Classroom" and "Secret Healer."
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 medium-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korea military
-
S. Korea's 5 major banks offer voluntary retirement program to 2,400 workers
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents