KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 December 19, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

TaihanElecWire 1,585 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 30,400 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 11,900 DN 250
LX INT 40,350 UP 600
LOTTE CONF 122,000 0
CheilWorldwide 23,850 UP 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY332 50 DN300
PIAM 31,100 DN 150
HANJINKAL 39,400 UP 500
KOLMAR KOREA 41,950 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 89,700 DN 1,600
DoubleUGames 48,800 UP 250
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,200 DN 500
COSMAX 67,200 UP 600
HANATOUR SERVICE 57,200 UP 1,800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,300 UP 200
ORION 118,000 DN 1,500
HL MANDO 44,300 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 821,000 DN 14,000
Doosan Bobcat 36,100 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,400 DN 140
Netmarble 51,100 UP 800
KRAFTON 182,500 DN 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 65,000 UP 100
AmoreG 33,400 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 159,000 DN 3,500
Daewoong 20,750 DN 450
TaekwangInd 745,000 DN 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 214,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,000 UP 100
Kogas 36,950 UP 250
Hanwha 27,350 DN 600
DB HiTek 40,900 UP 350
CJ 81,000 UP 300
SK hynix 79,000 UP 600
Youngpoong 672,000 UP 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,400 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,000 UP 450
Meritz Insurance 46,000 UP 450
HITEJINRO 26,700 UP 150
(MORE)

