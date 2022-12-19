KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 59,000 DN 400
SLCORP 24,400 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 89,600 DN 2,100
DOOSAN 84,800 DN 600
DL 61,200 DN 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,800 0
KIA CORP. 62,400 DN 1,700
SSANGYONGCNE 5,950 DN 70
KAL 24,600 DN 100
LG Corp. 79,600 DN 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 189,500 UP 1,000
Boryung 10,950 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,950 UP 50
Shinsegae 212,500 DN 500
Nongshim 338,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 45,400 UP 350
Hyosung 75,500 UP 200
LOTTE 32,200 DN 150
GCH Corp 18,300 UP 250
LotteChilsung 166,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,110 UP 30
POSCO Holdings 281,500 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 64,800 UP 100
SamsungElec 59,500 0
NHIS 9,570 UP 100
DongwonInd 49,500 UP 800
LS 72,400 UP 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES119000 UP500
GC Corp 136,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 22,000 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 647,000 DN 20,000
KPIC 156,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,420 UP 10
SKC 99,900 DN 1,600
GS Retail 28,850 UP 350
Ottogi 458,000 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 5,830 UP 50
HtlShilla 78,900 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 35,000 DN 600
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-Hope to perform on ABC's New Year's Eve special show
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
JTBC's 'Reborn Rich' becomes this year's most-watched drama
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 36 pct: poll
-
Pro-Moon lawmaker raps Yoon's health insurance reform initiative as 'insane'
-
(LEAD) DP raps Yoon over health insurance, labor market reform plans
-
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year: report
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) U.S. military opens space force unit in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 medium-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korea military
-
S. Korea's 5 major banks offer voluntary retirement program to 2,400 workers
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents