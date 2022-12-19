Yuhan 59,000 DN 400

SLCORP 24,400 DN 500

CJ LOGISTICS 89,600 DN 2,100

DOOSAN 84,800 DN 600

DL 61,200 DN 600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,800 0

KIA CORP. 62,400 DN 1,700

SSANGYONGCNE 5,950 DN 70

KAL 24,600 DN 100

LG Corp. 79,600 DN 400

POSCO CHEMICAL 189,500 UP 1,000

Boryung 10,950 UP 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 DN 900

HYUNDAI STEEL 31,950 UP 50

Shinsegae 212,500 DN 500

Nongshim 338,000 UP 3,500

SGBC 45,400 UP 350

Hyosung 75,500 UP 200

LOTTE 32,200 DN 150

GCH Corp 18,300 UP 250

LotteChilsung 166,500 DN 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,110 UP 30

POSCO Holdings 281,500 UP 2,500

DB INSURANCE 64,800 UP 100

SamsungElec 59,500 0

NHIS 9,570 UP 100

DongwonInd 49,500 UP 800

LS 72,400 UP 700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES119000 UP500

GC Corp 136,500 DN 2,500

GS E&C 22,000 DN 250

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 647,000 DN 20,000

KPIC 156,500 UP 2,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,420 UP 10

SKC 99,900 DN 1,600

GS Retail 28,850 UP 350

Ottogi 458,000 UP 500

MERITZ SECU 5,830 UP 50

HtlShilla 78,900 DN 1,200

Hanmi Science 35,000 DN 600

(MORE)